A group of Auburn grads developed a rare eye cancer, and scientists want to know why

Uveal melanoma is a rare type of cancer that affects several parts of the eye. Only about five people out of every million are diagnosed with the condition, making it extremely rare.
So why have a small group of people who attended Auburn University in the 1980s and ’90s developed the disease at roughly the same time?
Nobody is sure —but researchers are struggling to find out.
“This is a rare disease for which there isn’t an exact known cause,” Dr. Marlana Orloff, an oncologist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, told AL.com “No one’s really uncovered anything that causes it yet.”
That’s what makes the Auburn ‘cluster’ of cases, as well as a similar set of cases in Huntersville, N.C., so baffling.
The disease usually begins as what looks like a sort of freckle in the eye. But it’s actually a small tumor, which can lead to poor vision, sensations of lights and flashes, and, possibly, serious damage that can lead to the removal of the eye or the spread of the cancer throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.
If the cancer does spread, the prognosis isn’t good – only about 15 percent of people survive another five years, according to the American Cancer Society.
This month, three women, all Auburn grads, who suffer from the disease created a Facebook page called “Auburn Ocular Melanoma Cluster.” It now has more than 700 “likes.”
“We are group of people joined together through our courage, faith, and friendship,” the group’s description reads. “We are connected by an unexpected diagnosis ... Most of us (that we know of) went to Auburn between 1983 and 2001. We all have a love for Auburn University that to some is unexplainable.”
One of those people is Allyson Allred, who attended Auburn in 1992.
“In my eye, I was noticing some mild flashes of light,”Allred told CBS 42. “Really mild, like as if someone had just taken a picture. One day, it was on a Saturday, I realized I had lost a little bit of vision.”
Since then, the cancer has been found in other places throughout her body — but she’s still alive, more than a decade later.
“My doctors say I’m in the top one percent for this drug,” she told AL.com “Prayers have been a huge part of my story.”
Researchers from Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center came to the school in February to interview at least 13 former Auburn students who have been diagnosed with the cancer, reported the Opelika Observer.
“No one yet knows why this disease has occurred in this group of people, however the rate of incidence is too high for it to be a coincidence,” Dr. Zack Steele, an optometrist based in Trussville, Ala., wrote for the Trussville Tribune. “Given the uniqueness of the presentation, and the implication that there could be a link to location and potential environmental factors, it has garnered the attention of experts in uveal cancers across the country.”
Auburn, for its part, said in a statement that it “encourages spreading the word about uveal melanoma and all types of cancer and the need for early detection, and ... welcomes the cancer researchers looking into this rare cancer ... The university would act immediately if it knew of any unsafe condition on campus.”
For now, there’s no clear answer for what may have caused the former students to develop the disease, if there was a detectable cause at all. But the affected former students are hopeful that the conference the researchers held in February will lead to some new answers.
“We had a tremendous amount of support from the community, the University and our elected officials,” the moderators of the Auburn Ocular Melanoma Facebook Page wrote. “We are determined to find a cure for Ocular Melanoma and it starts with finding the cause.”
Comments