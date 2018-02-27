Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018
Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 Florida Highway Patrol
Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 Florida Highway Patrol

National

One minute he was riding in an RV. The next, he was sucked out through a hole

By Madeleine Marr And mmarr@miamiherald.com

February 27, 2018 04:53 AM

In a split second, Keith Hertik went from being a passenger to being sucked out of a hole in the floor of a recreational vehicle early Sunday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hertik, 52, was sitting behind driver Joseph Rapoza, 31 in the 1994 Ford RV going south on Interstate 75 northeast of Tampa, when Rapoza rammed into a guard rail on its left side at mile marker 325 in Wildwood.

As an FHP evidence photo shows, the impact ripped a gash in the trailer’s side and floor. The vehicle was still moving after the crash, and the passenger was sucked out through the gash. He ended up on the road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sumter Fatal Crash Feb 25
Fatal crash at mile marker 325 in Wildwood on Interstate 75 Sunday Feb. 25, 2018
Florida Highway Patrol

The New York man was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he later died, according to the FHP report.

Rapoza, of Bradenton, was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers added.

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:06

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Office of Stafford County Sheriff via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Pause
Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 0:39

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:06

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

View More Video