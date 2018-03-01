Imprisoned ex-NFL player who wanted to raise the son he tried to kill has change of heart

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 0:24 Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Carolina Panthers receiver Rae Carruth said in his phone interview that he has changed from the young NFL player he was when he was originally convicted. “Back then, I was very immature,” he said. “Very self-centered.” He said he has found God in prison and wants to be involved in his son’s life. WBTV

Former Carolina Panthers receiver Rae Carruth said in his phone interview that he has changed from the young NFL player he was when he was originally convicted. “Back then, I was very immature,” he said. “Very self-centered.” He said he has found God in prison and wants to be involved in his son’s life. WBTV