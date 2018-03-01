Liquor store robber triggered a gun battle. But mother and daughter working were ready, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 0:24 Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mother and daughter employees at Forest Acres Liquor's in Tulsa, Okla. shot an attempted armed robber at least twice. WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Mother and daughter employees at Forest Acres Liquor's in Tulsa, Okla. shot an attempted armed robber at least twice. WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star