Amazon fires delivery man who was caught on video throwing a package at a puppy

Video of an Amazon delivery contractor throwing a large package on a puppy in Homestead, Fla. has reached cyberspace, and social media users aren’t happy.
“This is why I hate people and love my dog,” commented Michelle Wagner on Facebook.
The surveillance footage shows a delivery man in a cap and sunglasses scanning the package and then tossing a cardboard box over the backyard’s fence.
On the other side? Five-month old Rocky, a Labrador mix. The man has since been fired, an Amazon spokesman said.
“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners, and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages,” an Amazon spokesman worte in an email to the Miami Herald on Thursday night. “We have reached out to the customer with our sincerest apologies and to offer our support."
The driver, wearing a neon orange shirt, watches the box land and doesn’t flinch. Once logging that he had delivered the package, he walked right back to his silver Toyota RAV4 and drove away.
One Facebook user’s stance? “Maybe he should of left it out front of the garage where porch pirates could get it,” posted Sam Martin Cuellar.
“His eye is a little squinty. I think the corner of the box got him. I don’t see any cuts but I don’t know if anything is wrong internally. The package isn’t small,” said Brittany Aaron, the dog’s owner, said Thursday. “I have a front door that is accessible. I have never seen a delivery driver put a package over the fence. Unfortunately, Amazon hires all these random drivers.”
The box, which had swimming gear for children, weighed about 7 pounds. Amazon says it’s working with the customer on any veterinary expenses.
“I just don’t see why he would purposely do that when he could of put it by the garage door or front door,” Aaron said. “There was no logic in what he did. He clearly knew what he was doing.”
