How three capital murder suspects escaped from a Texas jail, but not from Sonic

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 09:44 AM

First there was the care package that contained drugs, a saw blade and a long metal object.

Then the fishing line and bottle that carried the care package into the recreational area from which Eric Trevino, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Jacob Anthony Brownson planned to escape.

Last came the suspected getaway driver.

It all made for a gritty, yet brief, escape from Bexar County Jail last week in San Antonio for the three capital murder suspects, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express News.

The suspected getaway driver, 23-year-old Michelle Ramirez, is Trevino’s ex-girlfriend, but she also placed a call to police after taking the trio to Trevino’s house to change clothes and then to a local Sonic restaurant, according to KSAT.

Now Ramirez, 17-year-old Marcus Maldonado and 59-year-old Gabriela de Arroyo, an escapee’s mother, have been arrested for helping the capital murder suspects bust out of the jail’s recreational area, according to jail records.

Gabriela de Arroyo, 59, and Michelle Ramirez, 23, are two of the three suspects who were arrested in connection with the escape from Bexar County Jail.
According to the affidavit, de Arroyo put together the care package. Then Maldonado attached the package to a bottle outside the jail on Feb. 23.

The contraband was then lifted into the recreational area through bars at the top, using fishing line, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the Express News.

They used the tools to make a hole in the bars big enough for a man the inmates’ size to fit through.



Ramirez picked the inmates up at the jail on March 2, with her child also riding in the car, according to WOAI. The three were apprehended at the Sonic restaurant less than two hours after they escaped.

KSAT also reported that Salazar expects to arrest at least four more people inside the jail who may have helped Arroyo, Brownson and Trevino escape.

Maldonado’s booking photo was not provided. He, Ramirez and Gabriela de Arroyo face third-degree felony charges of aiding the escape from a correctional facility.

Brownson was arrested on Dec. 14 in connection with a triple murder, Arroyo has been charged with capital murder in a 2016 incident that left two dead and another critical, and Trevino is the suspect in a case involving the death of a 3-year-old in Nov. 17, according to reports.

