President Trump fires Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

74 Police save choking puppy’s life Pause

54 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

7 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

85 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

23 Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

110 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

38 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home