He thought they were ‘Russian mobsters,’ so he killed a couple in front of their kids, Texas cops say

A man charged with capital murder in the slaying of a young couple near San Antonio made claims of “Russian mobsters” and a “Jewish infiltration” during police interviews after the double-shooting in February, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The three young sons of Tiffany Leann Strait, 30, and her husband, Anthony Ray Strait, 27, sat in a nearby truck while the since-suspended family physician Robert Edward Fadal II told first responders “he had killed two innocent people,” after shooting them with a rifle near his family estate, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The Straits stopped there to help Fadal’s mother move some furniture out of her garage before a celebration for Anthony Strait’s mother’s birthday, according to KABB.

Fadal is being held at Guadalupe County Detention Center on a $5 million bond, according to jail records.

According to KSAT, citing the affidavit, Fadal told investigators after the shooting that he killed the Straits because he thought they were Russian mobsters sent to kill his mother because of Fadal’s “infiltration into the Jewish community.”

Fadal, 56, told the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office that a syndicate shrouded in mystery was after him, making threats through his computer, his car and his cell phone. According to the affidavit, he refused to speak to investigators until all devices in the room that were connected to the internet or radio systems, even a digital clock on the wall, had been removed.

Dr. Robert Fadal II has been charged with capital murder after shooting and killing a married couple in his neighborhood. Just a few houses down, his gated property, the sign reads “Peace, love, health and happiness for all who enter here.” pic.twitter.com/3x31wysC5B — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) February 26, 2018

The Express-News reported that Fadal was given a blood test, and that police believe that he was either under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the shooting, or that he had been abusing prescription medicine. The results of the blood test, though, have not been released.

Members of the Strait family say they aren’t buying Fadal’s story.

“He’s trying to pull an insanity defense,” Fred Zajonczkoski told KSAT. “[The Straits’] GMC had been in and out of that place many, many times.”

The Strait family told the station that Tiffany Strait cried out after seeing Anthony shot. Fadal then turned the rifle on her, the family said. Anthony died at the scene of the shooting and Tiffany died later at a nearby hospital.

Friends and relatives of the Strait family have set up a GoFundMe account to benefit the couple’s three sons, who are now being cared for by Tiffany’s parents.