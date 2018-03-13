Teen rented a house with parents' credit card — and threw an 'uncontrolled party,' Canadian cops say

When police arrived, they allegedly saw “swarms of teenagers” fleeing the house.
A 14-year-old girl took her parent’s credit card and rented out a vacation house in West Vancouver, Canada, without their knowledge, according to CBC. She wanted to throw a get-together for around 50 people, police allege, but the crowd number quickly grew to around 200.
Police say they received “multiple calls” about an “uncontrolled party” around 8:30 p.m. Friday. So officers drove to the scene, CBC reported, and discovered dozens upon dozens of teenagers running from the trashed house.
Constable Jeff Palmer, from the West Vancouver Police Department, said it’s estimated that the wild party resulted in $20,000 worth of damages. He detailed some of the alleged alcohol-soaked scene to News1130.
“Walls were kicked in, furniture was smashed, artwork was smashed, furniture was tossed off the balcony into a hot tub,” he said.
There were a “number of containers indicating that alcohol had certainly been a part of the gathering,” Palmer told CBC.
Despite the damage, the owner of the rented home said he will not seek charges against the girl, who agreed to fund the repairs, according to Global News. Palmer said that both teenagers and parents should take this raucous party as an example of what not to do.
This should serve as a lesson to both “ young people thinking it might be a good idea to have a party at any place where it could be difficult to control who shows up,” he said, “(and) to a parent who would want to review how much access to and control of banking information their teenager has.”
But the constable added that this is not a new lesson — telling News1130 that he remembers when people used “rotary dial telephones” to spread news about house parties when he was a teenager.
“It seems some teens from each generation have to learn the lesson the hard way — we wish they didn’t have to,” he said. “It’s bad the way it is with the amount of property damage, certainly could’ve been much worse in term of risk of injury to any one of the party goers.”
Back in the U.S., a frat party was so crazy that the house itself showed up on a breathalyzer in November.
Police say some Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers from American University threw the party at an off-campus house in Bethesda, Maryland. It allegedly registered a .01 on a breathalyzer after police showed up and found a dirty house with sticky floors littered with liquor bottles, beer cans and trash bags.
There were around 70 people under the age of 21 at the party, which was promoted on Facebook as “Tequila Tuesday Hoy a las 22:00,” police said. Someone at the party jumped out of a second-story window after authorities arrived, while others locked themselves in a bathroom.
