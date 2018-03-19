Brother of Parkland shooter arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High, BSO says

Zachary Cruz, the brother of confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested Monday after deputies say he trespassed onto the school’s Parkland campus.
The 18-year-old was warned several times not to be on school grounds, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
“Defendant Cruz surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds,” a deputy wrote in his arrest report.
Zachary Cruz was spotted at about 4:30 p.m. after students had been dismissed for the day.
Never miss a local story.
The reason he was there, according to the report: “Defendant Cruz stated that he unlawfully entered the school property to ‘reflect on the shooting and to soak it in …”
The school’s closed circuit TV cameras captured his trespassing, BSO said.
The arrest comes about a month after his brother entered the high school and shot and killed 14 students and three faculty members with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against Nikolas Cruz.
The younger brother has been seen at his brother’s hearings in tears.
Comments