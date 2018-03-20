A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Police save choking puppy’s life Pause 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago