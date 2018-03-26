Tammy Ljungblad Kansas City Star file
Tammy Ljungblad Kansas City Star file

National

Easter eggs and candy dropped by crop duster may be poisoned, Arizona officials warn

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 26, 2018 07:07 AM

A traditional Easter egg drop Saturday went awry when participants in the Mohave Valley, Ariz., event discovered the eggs and candy had been dropped from a crop duster, raising fears the treats had been poisoned.

After receiving complaints, Arizona health officials urged people to throw away any eggs or candy from the drop as it’s unclear whether the crop duster had been properly cleaned beforehand, according to a Mohave Valley Fire Department post on Facebook.

Health officials first reported the crop duster’s tank had not been cleaned before the drop, possibly poisoning the eggs and candy with herbicide, but later said the plane had reportedly been scrubbed several times, according to The Arizona Republic. They still warned participants in the Mohave Valley Community Park egg drop not to eat the eggs or candy.

“While no illnesses have been reported associated with this event … The eggs and candy should be disposed of properly in a trash container to avoid any further contact,” the warning reads. Also, health officials advised that anyone who touched the eggs should thoroughly wash their hands and clothing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Health officials wrote that anyone experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or excessive sweating or urination after coming in contact with the eggs should seek immediate medical assistance.

The annual Eggstravaganza event Saturday in Mohave Valley, north of Lake Havasu near the California border, featured free hot dogs, live music, bounce houses and other family-friendly activities, reported the Mohave Daily News. An estimated 30,000 Easter eggs were expected to be dropped at the event.

More Videos

Police save choking puppy’s life

Police save choking puppy’s life

Pause
'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

A helicopter from the Middle Georgia State University School of Aviation dropped eggs at the Cherry Blossom Festival Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Clay TeagueThe Telegraph

  Comments  