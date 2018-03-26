Authorities say an Ohio teen was handcuffed in a police cruiser when he shot himself in the head.
National

Teen was handcuffed in a police car, Ohio cops say. How did he fatally shoot himself?

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 26, 2018 04:06 PM

It didn’t take long for Akron, Ohio police to catch up to Xavier McMullen, 17, and two other young men suspected of robbing a couple at gunpoint, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Police arrived at the suspects’ home in August after neighbors identified their residence on a 911 call, the newspaper reported.

Officers put them each in a separate police vehicle, the newspaper said. McMullen’s hands were handcuffed behind his back as he sat in the back of a patrol car, authorities said, according to Cleveland.com.

But somehow the teen managed to shoot himself in the head, according to authorities. Officials ruled McMullen’s death a suicide, the Beacon Journal reported.

McMullen’s family struggled to understand how a person whose hands are restrained would be able to shoot himself in the head.

“But maybe, if he had a gun on him, he was trying to get it off of him and while wiggling and struggling, the trigger pulled,” his older brother, Greg Wiley, had told Cleveland.com. “I’d understand a gunshot wound to his back, stomach, something like that. But not the head – how is that possible?”

Wiley also questioned why his brother wasn’t patted down properly, Cleveland.com reported.

“The cops did not do their job. I feel the cops took my brother.”

McMullen’s mother, Lisa Carswell, had told FOX 8 that she found out about her son’s death from the boy’s friends and the news – not police.

“I don’t get it … how are the protecting and serving, when they couldn’t protect one kid,” Carswell said.

Witnesses allege police didn’t check on McMullen for several minutes after they reported hearing gunshots, FOX 8 said.

The news station reported Monday that a police officer didn’t thoroughly search McMullen before the teen was placed in the car. Documents show that the cop has been disciplined— he will lose three days’ pay — for not properly searching the teen, FOX 8 said.

Capt. Jesse Leeser declined to discuss the department’s pat-down procedures, Cleveland.com reported in August.

“It all depends on the circumstances,” Leeser said. “It’s hard just to say, ‘every time you do it this way.’ It’s a rapidly evolving situation.”

McMullen’s family still wants answers and are considering filing a lawsuit, their attorney, Laura Mills, told FOX 8.

The department didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request by McClatchy seeking comment.

