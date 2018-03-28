Florida mom admitted her baby’s daddy was once her daddy’s baby, cops say

A Florida woman sat in the McDonald’s at which she worked and told cops about her long-term sexual relationship with her baby’s father, who also happens to be her brother.
After this Friday lunchtime conversation in Leesburg, Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Pauline Martin, 33, on a charge of incest. Deputies added a resisting arrest charge on the way to the car. Martin posted $3,000 bond Saturday.
The man who online records point to as the father was not arrested.
According to the arrest affidavit, Martin’s youngest child (she also has a 12-year-old daughter) was born Nov. 21 and immediately needed to be hustled to the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies 50 miles away, in Orlando. Department of Children and Families was called when neither Martin nor the baby’s father filled out any paperwork to move the child into a home “for medically complex children.”
And this child definitely had a unique complexity — genetic testing showed his mother and father were close relatives.
During the investigation into the unfinished paperwork, she did admit to DCF that her brother was the child’s father, but she remained free until Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies visited her at her job on Friday.
The detectives’ description of this conversation begins, “During an interview with the defendant at her workplace, McDonald’s, she advised she’s been in a romantic sexual relationship with her brother for five years. She said he is her son’s father and he is aware.”
Detectives say Martin told them she was ending the sexual sibling relationship “because she knows it is wrong and she’s talking to another man.”
When asked the last time she had sex with her brother, the report says Martin told detectives that was the night before.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
