She fished cash from a tip jar, stole it and got away, cops say. But there was video.

Apparently a seafood dinner wasn’t enough for this Massachusetts woman. She went fishing for employees’ hard-earned tips as well, according to police.
The female customer was standing near the cash register of The Lobster Trap restaurant in Bourne, Massachusetts, on Feb. 19 around 6 p.m. — apparently waiting to pay for some food, video shows.
But the next moment, the woman reached into the tip jar, plucked out some bills and then put the money into her own pocketbook, video shows. Then she paid for her food (using her credit card, police said) and left the restaurant, the Cape Cod Times reports.
Employees at the store only realized what had happened when they noticed money missing from the tip jar on the front counter, police said. At that point, they checked the surveillance footage — and sure enough, it showed a woman who “repeatedly took money from the tip jar as she stood by the front counter,” according to police.
Because the entire scene was caught on video, though, the Cape Cod seafood joint was able to post the footage on Facebook so the community could help identify the woman.
“Stay classy people,” wrote David DeLancey, who owns the restaurant, according to the Times. “Stealing tips from high school/college kids. Anyone from Bourne know who this winner is?”
The Bourne Police Department posted the footage as well. And releasing the video worked, police said.
A suspect – Mary Gelsthorpe, 66 – was identified “thanks to your tips and the investigation by our detectives,” Bourne police said.
While leads from the community identified Gelsthorpe as the culprit, it was her credit card purchase that confirmed to detectives that she had been at The Lobster Trap the night of Feb. 19, CapeCod.com reports.
Gelsthorpe was arrested Wednesday after police said she failed to appear in Falmouth District Court on the charges.
Following the arrest, Gelsthorpe was released on bail, police said. She was then arraigned at Falmouth District Court Thursday on charges of larceny under $250.
