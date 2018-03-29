7-Eleven clerk disarmed a pistol-wielding man by tossing him through a window, Texas cops say

A failed attempt to buy cigarettes started the fight, but its conclusion was much more spectacular, police said.
When authorities arrived at the Lubbock, Texas, 7-Eleven store where the fight occurred on Wednesday, they found its glass front window “completely shattered” — because a pistol-wielding attempted robber had been tossed through it, according to the police report.
The incident began when the suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Bates, walked into the convenience store around 6 p.m. on March 28 and asked for some cigarettes, the police report said. But Bates was unable to produce an ID to prove he was 18, so the clerk at the store wouldn’t sell him the tobacco products.
Bates wasn’t going to give up that easily, though. Moments later, another person went into the store with Bates behind him and tried to buy the same cigarettes. The clerk still wouldn’t sell the cigarettes, though, telling the men they couldn’t prove Bates was old enough.
Never miss a local story.
At that point, Bates became “extremely irate,” the clerk told police.
“I can get whatever I want,” Bates told the clerk, as he lifted up his jacket to reveal that he had a pistol tucked in his pants, according to the police report. The clerk told police that Bates showed him the gun so the clerk would give in and hand over the cigarettes.
Then the clerk got out from behind the store’s counter and tried to get Bates to leave the 7-Eleven, the clerk told police. He ultimately succeeded in pushing Bates out the front door of the store.
That’s when Bates pulled out the pistol and began to strike the clerk with it, witnesses and the clerk told police.
Fearing for his life, the clerk grabbed onto Bates, picked him up and threw him through the front window of the 7-Eleven, according to police. The clerk went back into the 7-Eleven and put Bates into a headlock where he had landed, attempting to hold him there until police arrived.
Eventually the clerk let go of Bates, though, assuming police were near and would apprehend him. But police weren’t on the scene yet, and Bates got away. He was bleeding from his left arm as he ran off, witnesses told police.
Shattered glass and specks of blood covered the floor of the store when police arrived, the report said. The clerk and witnesses gave police a description of the suspect.
Officers found Bates at a nearby apartment, took him into custody and asked Bates if he needed medical help, according to the report.
“He stated he did because he was thrown through the window at 7-11,” the report said.
Bates was charged with aggravated robbery for the incident, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
Bates was also suspected of unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon, according to the police report.
Comments