Atlanta second-graders recite poem for black-history program — behind blackface masks

An Atlanta charter school has apologized for a black-history program in which second graders recited Paul Lawrence Dunbar's poem "We Wear the Mask" while holding up blackface masks. It sparked outrage from parents and on social media Semone Banks Facebook Matthew Martinez

