Drugs worth thousands – and weapons in a bra – found on bus at middle school, SC deputies say

An incident that started with a middle school bus driver smelling marijuana resulted in the discovery of drugs worth thousands of dollars of drugs, weapons concealed in a bra and the arrest of three students — including two juveniles, authorities say.
The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. March 29, when the driver of a Colleton County school bus was completing her morning run to the middle school and high school when she noticed the "overwhelming odor of marijuana" on the bus, according to an incident report from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
The driver notified school administrators, including two school resource officers, who were waiting when the bus arrived at the middle school, and removed the students from the bus while instructing them to leave their belongings on the seats to be searched, according to the incident report.
By the time Colleton County sheriff's deputies arrived, three ounces of suspected marijuana was found in baggies and pill bottles in one headphone case, while another ounce was discovered in a jacket lying on the next seat, according to the incident report. When surveillance determined which students possessed these articles, they were separated and it was discovered one of the juveniles had a bulge in his pants.
Never miss a local story.
The juvenile ultimately removed a large plastic baggie from his pants, which contained 59 grams of suspected marijuana, according to the incident report.
In all, sheriff's deputies and school administrators found more than half a pound (9.28 ounces) of suspected marijuana in the search. If the suspected marijuana was broken down and sold as gram bags, it could have a street value of $3,900, according to the sheriff's office.
The two juveniles were taken to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office Annex. They were interviewed and released to their parents pending prosecution in a juvenile court of law.
But they were not the only students to get in trouble with law enforcement because of the incident.
After being removed from the bus, Colleton County High School student Phoenix Tmia-Danielle Brown, 18, was ordered to stop talking on her phone after interfering with the investigation, according to the incident report. Brown became uncooperative and refused to comply with authorities, they said, and was taken into custody for disturbing a school.
After searching Brown, authorities found a taser (rated in excess of six-million volts) and a can of pepper spray inside Brown's bra, according to the incident report.
Brown was charged with disturbing a school and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
She was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center, where her bond was set at $1,000 for disturbing a school and $5,000 for carrying a weapon on school property.
Comments