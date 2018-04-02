‘She never saw it coming’: Stranger pummeled Muslim teen waiting at Michigan ER, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Police save choking puppy’s life Pause 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via Storyful

