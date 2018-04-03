A shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.
Reports of shots fired at YouTube headquarters in California

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

April 03, 2018 01:25 PM

Reports are flooding social media of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, with city officials and police confirming reports of an active shooter at the campus.

San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson confirmed to The Huffington Post that the city has received reports of shots fired at the YouTube offices.

“We have multiple 911 reports of shots fired at 901 Cherry, which is the YouTube headquarters,” Jackson told the site. “Police and fire are responding.”

San Bruno police confirmed they are responding to an active shooter situation and asked people to stay away from the address.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's confirmed an active shooter situation on the campus, where about 1,700 people work, reported KGO.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area, reported The Associated Press. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

Google also tweeted about the situation.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

