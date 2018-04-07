Joseph Ray Daniels, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of his autistic 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels.
Dad reported his autistic son missing. He had just killed the boy, Tennessee cops say

By Matthew Martinez

April 07, 2018

The father of a 5-year-old autistic Tennessee boy who went missing this week in Dickson County has been charged with his murder.

Joseph Ray Daniels, 28, was arrested Saturday morning by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents after he and the boy’s mother reported Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, missing Wednesday morning, according to a TBI news release.

The case turned from a missing persons investigation to a criminal investigation Friday, after investigators and volunteers had searched for three days for the little boy.

According to the Tennessean, Joe Clyde, who was non-verbal, had a history of wandering away from his family’s rural property, about 25 miles southwest of Nashville, in the past.

Investigators now believe that Joseph Ray Daniels killed his son in their home, early in the morning Wednesday.

He was booked into the Dickson County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Joe Clyde’s body still has not been found, but investigators vowed to continue searching Saturday during a news conference.

During the search, investigators were hopeful that Joe Clyde would turn up alive, as a passerby reported seeing a boy walking near Garners Creek Road early Wednesday morning, and a footprint was discovered near a creek Friday about three miles south of where the boy was reported missing.

 

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said in that news conference that Joseph Ray Daniels confessed to the murder, but would not say when the confession was made.

No other arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, but Beldsoe said he would not rule out the possibility for more arrests in the case, as investigators turn their attention to the Daniels home for evidence. The other children in the family were in the care of Joe Clyde’s mother and other relatives, Bledsoe said.

Joseph Ray Daniels does not appear to have a history of arrests in Tennessee, the Tennessean reported.

