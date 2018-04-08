A Florida woman’s posts on Twitter about her encounter with a coffee-loving lizard named Marvin at her local 7-Eleven drew the company’s attention – and that of hundreds of thousands of other Twitter users after she refused to tattle on her newfound reptilian pal.
‘I’m not gonna narc on my buddy.’ The legend of Marvin the Coffee Lizard lives on

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

April 08, 2018 09:54 AM

Meet the latest ascendant to the pantheon of internet legends: Marvin the Coffee Lizard.

The reptilian hero’s saga began when Kristin Arnett, a librarian and writer based in Orlando, Fla., spotted Marvin hanging out at her local 7-Eleven on Monday morning.

Arnett quickly declared Marvin her new chum.

But then 7-Eleven got wind of the coffee-loving lizard. Arnett’s reply to the company’s inquiry vaulted Marvin into online lore.

Luckily for Marvin, 7-Eleven’s corporate masters backed off – or, at least, recognized a great viral marketing opportunity when it fell into their laps.

Arnett’s original post has been liked nearly 420,000 times and retweeted 84,000 times. It also spawned hundreds of comments, some perhaps overly passionate.

The saga of Marvin the Coffee Lizard also made (virtual) headlines on Mashable and The Independent. Also, at least two Twitter accounts claiming to be Marvin are already up, one at @7elevenlizard and the other at @marvin_lizard.

All the attention may have been a bit too much for Marvin, however.

