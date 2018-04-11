He took his 9-year-old daughter and a mini-keg along for a 114 mph ride, Texas cops say

It started at a red light.
Police in Manor, Texas, just east of Austin, say they clocked a Ford Explorer and another vehicle going 110 mph in a 65-mph zone along FM 973 early Sunday morning.
Inside the Explorer, just after 1:15 a.m., according to the Austin American Statesman, Steven Daniel Rodriguez looked over at his 9-year-old daughter and said, “we won” and that they’d “beat the other car.”
When an officer caught up to the Explorer at another red light, it took off, and the chase was on, according to an arrest warrant affidavit cited by KVUE. The Explorer tore through a 35-mph zone doing 95 mph before getting back onto U.S. 290 and topping out at 114 mph, according to the station.
The Statesman reported that the SUV eventually turned into a residential subdivision and continued at about 65 mph. After police blocked the exit to the neighborhood, the Explorer stopped at the intersection of Constellation and Maxa Drives.
But the driver, who police later identified as Rodriguez, wasn’t done running. KVUE reported that Rodriguez left the girl in the vehicle and took off for a wooded area nearby. When he did not obey officers’ orders to stop and get on the ground, officers fired stun guns at him, hitting him in the back and the cheek, before arresting him.
According to jail records, Rodriguez was still in the Travis County Jail Wednesday morning, facing charges on multiple traffic offenses, evading arrest and abandoning or endangering a child. His combined bail was set at $45,000.
After he was detained, he told police his daughter was inside the vehicle. Officers found her shaking and frightened, after her father told her she would also have to run from the police, according to the affidavit.
“She told him she was not going to run from the cops and he replied, ‘But you have to. You don’t want to get in trouble, so run,’” according to the Statesman.
KVUE reported that police also found an open 5-liter mini-keg of Heineken beer in the front passenger floorboard of the Explorer, which Rodriguez admitted to drinking from that night.
