‘Did he just announce World War III on Twitter?’ Trump Russia tweet stokes fear, humor

A post on Twitter by President Donald Trump on Wednesday daring Russia to try to shoot down a prospective U.S. missile strike on Syria rattled people on social media, prompting a wave of nervous – and sometimes humorous – chatter about World War III.
Earlier this week, Trump said his administration had started planning a response to a suspected chemical attack Saturday by Syrian forces that killed more than 45 people in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, according to The Washington Post. Syria and Russia, a chief backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, have denied any attack took place.
On Wednesday, Trump posted a tweet reading: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
He later followed up with a post that read, “Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War,” and one blaming the “bad blood” on an investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
The president’s posts cast a Cold War-era chill to some online posters, many of whom mentioned the prospect of a third world war between the U.S. and Russia – some jokingly, some not.
World War III comin' soon, gent.— Sergi Pinkman ️ (@sergipinkman) April 11, 2018
Taking down #Syria means so much to some governments that they are willing to risk causing World War III and a nuclear confrontation to achieve it.— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) April 10, 2018
Think about that, Really think about it pic.twitter.com/jvIQJVZOEs
When you realise World War III will definitely start on @jack’s platform, not yours pic.twitter.com/hI9woXO4GJ— Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) April 11, 2018
I get out of a 3 hr meeting and Donald Trump has announced World War III.— #BringThemHere (@SarahRubyWrites) April 11, 2018
WHY DOES THIS ALWAYS HAPPEN WHEN I'M IN MEETINGS
Either Assad is a perfect, innocent angel, or the US should start World War III over Syria. There is no middle ground. pic.twitter.com/25vJDlJ5vX— High Road Taker (@InnerPartisan) April 11, 2018
Shorter Trump: If you would just stop investigating me, I wouldn't have to start World War III! THIS IS YOUR FAULT! ALL YOUR FAULT! NOW WE ALL HAVE TO BURN! I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY! https://t.co/kPKe5gDG4e— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) April 11, 2018
Figure out how to prevent World War III #WhatCatsDoWhileWeSleep pic.twitter.com/cBISQIyKpF— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) April 7, 2018
Others pointed out the absurdity of potentially sparking a global conflagration on social media.
Did he just announce World War III on twitter? https://t.co/mHUIJF7qTe— #BringThemHere (@SarahRubyWrites) April 11, 2018
I never thought World War III would begin on Twitter— Leith Aboufadel (@leithfadel) April 11, 2018
That awkward moment when you start World War III on Twitter https://t.co/sBFnxjDHeV— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) April 11, 2018
It’s not the first time Trump and World War III have come up on Twitter.
Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013
