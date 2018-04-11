John Boehner lights up social media after announcing he's joined pot board

Wait, what?
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner is now a pot lobbyist?
After people realized Wednesday that this is not fake news, they passed the Doritos.
Boehner announced he has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a company that cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis in 11 U.S. states.
After nine years of saying he was "unalterably opposed" to legalizing marijuana, he's changed his mind.
"Over the last 10 or 15 years, the American people's attitudes have changed dramatically," Boehner said in an interview. "I find myself in that same position."
Why, oh why, Twitter moaned, couldn't he have waited until 4/20 — the stoner holiday — to make this announcement?
And coming on the same day that his successor, Paul Ryan, announced that he will not seek re-election, was just too, too much news for some folks to process in a single news cycle, though there are now dreams of the two opening a pot dispensary together.
Some questioned Boehner's true motives. What green stuff is he really jonesing for?
Some people wish he'd had this change-of-heart when the known fan of tobacco — who was named a director at Reynolds American tobacco company in 2016 after he left politics — still had the legislative power to do something about it. (A recent Reynolds Americanexecutives list doesn't include Boehner.)
Ah well. That's just bong water under the bridge now.
Who has the Doritos?
