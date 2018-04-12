Substitute teacher ran a ‘fight club’ in class to befriend students, Conn. police say

For many teachers, a fight breaking out between students is a nightmare they never hope to deal with.
But police say 23-year-old former substitute teacher Ryan Fish not only allowed students in his Montville High School math class to fight – he actively encouraged it.
According to a police documents obtained by WFSB, the Montville Police Department in Montville, Conn., began investigating Fish in December of 2017 after receiving a report from a concerned social worker in Waterford Juvenile Matters Court.
The social worker told a school resource officer that she had a teen in court who was showing “real and identifiable” symptoms of trauma and said he had been robbed and beaten at school.
The next day, the resource officer spoke to assistant principal Tatiana Patten, who told her a substitute teacher had been fired from the school in October for running a “fight club” in his classroom and that one student told her he was not a willing participant, according to the report shared by the station. Patten was placed on leave earlier in 2018, according to the report posted by WFSB.
Police reviewed multiple cell phone videos they say showed at least two incidents where students fought in Fish’s classroom and the teacher either knew the fight was happening or actively goaded the combatants on, according to The Day.
In one video, police say Fish is seen standing in front of the classroom door and giving the students directions as they fight. Another clip allegedly shows Fish move a trash can out of the way to make more room for the fight. Police say some of the clips have sound and include audio of both Fish and other students laughing and encouraging the fighters to continue, according to the report posted by WFSB.
Video of another incident allegedly shows Fish standingbetween two young male students with his arms held outward, as if counting down a bout. Police say Fish “appears to be smiling and laughing” in the video as he thrusts his hands down and moves behind his desk. After this, one student allegedly runs forward at the other but stops short, pulls something out and laughs instead of striking. Another video allegedly shows students “violently slapping each other” as Fish stands behind his desk watching, according to the report posted by WFSB.
The vice principal told the resource officer that when she spoke with Fish after video of the fights surfaced, he told her “boys will be boys” and that “boys do stuff like that” in the country, according to police documents posted by WFSB. He was fired that day, she told police.
Another student said Fish “didn’t set up” the fights but would watch them. Police also interviewed a student who called Fish a “mentor” and said he did not think he did anything wrong, The Day reported.
Fish himself told police he saw the incidents as “horse play” and admitted he should have reported them to the administration, according to police documents. In another interview, he said there were a total of four fights in his classroom and then called himself “an idiot” who wanted to befriend his students, NBC Connecticut reported.
He was arrested on April 12 and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace. His bail was set at $75,000, the Hartford Courant reported.
“As soon as we learned of his involvement in this, we immediately terminated his employment. Student safety is our highest priority each and every day,” Superintendent Brian Levesque told NBC Connecticut in a statement. “We believe our staff does a great job of protecting the safety of our students each and every day. This situation was very unfortunate, but not indicative of our regular operations.”
Comments