Sitter blames chewing gum for some of her bite marks on a baby, Missouri police say

A baby-sitter was charged with a felony after parents in southwest Missouri told police that she bit their 7-month-old son while he was in her care.
The baby-sitter, identified in court documents as Alicia L. Woodman, is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was booked into the Greene County, Mo., Jail and was released after posting bond, said the Springfield News-Leader.
Saturday, On April 7, the parents told police that their two sons, a 7-month-old and a 1-year-old, stayed with Woodman each weekday in Republic, Mo., court records said. When the mother picked them up on April 6, Woodman, 37, told her she had accidentally bitten the baby twice on the hand.
Later that night, the mother noticed another bruise on the baby's shoulder that appeared to be a bite mark. Photos showed what appeared to be teeth marks on the baby's left hand and right shoulder, police said.
This wasn't the first time the baby boy was bitten, court records said. Woodman told the mother she accidentally bit him on his cheek and hand in January while she was chewing gum. Woodman reportedly confirmed this story with police in an interview on April 8.
She also told police she mistakenly bit the baby boy on April 6 while she was holding him, trying to calm him down, court records said.
In her 10 years as a baby-sitter, Woodman said she had never accidentally bitten someone's child before.
Woodman was charged on Tuesday. The News-Leader reported that a condition of her bond states Woodman cannot work as a child care provider.
A court date has not yet been scheduled in the case.
