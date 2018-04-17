Robert Oldham had an unusual request for employees at one Delaware McDonald's — vegetable oil, police say.
It wasn't for his food, however. Instead, the 40-year-old man from Wilmington walked into the fast food joint on Sunday just after 6 p.m. and said he needed the oil for his hair clippers, according to 6ABC. Police allege that workers at the restaurant told the man that they couldn't give him the vegetable oil because of company rules.
Oldham didn't take that answer too well, according to police. The man started to argue with the employees, The News Journal reported, and stashed in his waistband. revealed what appeared to be a black handgun, according to First State Update. He also issued a warning to the employees there
"I'll get my oil, one way or another," police allege he said.
Oldham, who didn't steal anything from the restaurant or harm anyone, then hopped on a bicycle and left the McDonald's, police say. Officers found the 40-year-old in the area later that day, they say, and discovered that the weapon he had in his waistband was really a pellet gun, per First State Update.
He now faces charges of aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and carrying a concealed and dangerous instrument, The News Journal wrote. He was sent to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Sometimes, McDonald's and allegations of strange crime seem to go hand-in-hand.
Police say in a bout of anger in November after he was told that chicken nuggets were not on the breakfast menu. Then the 30-year-old man tried to order 200 hashbrowns from the McDonald’s. He continued to wait in the drive-thru, police say, until authorities eventually arrived and allegedly found he had a blood alcohol level of 0.175. one Australian man drove around the fast food joint’s drive-thru four times
In February, one McDonald's employee, identified just as Kivona, said The employee said that the man decided to order sandwiches and chicken nuggets — and fired the paintballs at the drive-thru window. a customer shot her in the face with a paintball gun after she said the ice cream and frappe machines were down for cleaning.
“He drove up and I opened the window halfway to take his money,” she told WXYZ. “He shot me with a paintball gun and drove off.”
And in Florida, police arrested a woman after in exchange for $25 and some chicken nuggets from McDonald’s, the Miami Herald reported. she allegedly to agreed to perform sexual acts on an undercover cop
The Herald noted that it is not known how many McNuggets the woman was promised.
