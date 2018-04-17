Dick's Sporting Goods to destroy firearms pulled from shelves after school shootings

Dick's Sporting Goods has announced how it will get rid of the firearms it has stopped selling — it will destroy them.
In February, after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, company CEO Edward Stack announced his company would no longer sell guns to customers younger than 21.
Stack also said they would stop selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines at the company's 35 Field & Stream stores, a subdivision focused on hunting and the outdoors.
"We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change," a company spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations."
The firearms will be destroyed at the company's distribution centers and the parts will be sent to a salvage company to be recycled, the Post-Gazette reported.
In 2012, the company pulled sporting rifles from its main Dick's Sporting Goods stores, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
The company would not say how many firearms will be destroyed, according to the Houston Chronicle.
