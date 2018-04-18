Man followed black high school teacher into a parking lot - and started a racist rant, video shows

Terrence Stover said the last thing he wanted to do that day was fight. The 37-year-old high school history teacher at South Gwinnett High School was finishing up the last day of his spring break and was just "trying to relax" before school started again.
Stover said he was driving through the wealthy Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek when a man began driving aggressively behind him, according to WSB-TV.
"I was driving a little too slow. I was in the right lane, but I sped up anyway so he could get over," Stover said. They came to a stoplight when Stover said the man flipped him off and screamed obscenities.
"I'm like dude, whatever," Stover recalled thinking. "I'm a high school teacher. Do you know what I've been called? You know what I'm saying, you have to have a tough skin."
Stover decided to pull into a high-traffic shopping center to lose the man, but said the driver followed him and parked a few spots before getting out of his car and walking toward Stover.
"I pretended to call police, I said stuff like 'He's walking to my car now' so he'd back up. I was taking really loud to draw attention to it. I'm a big guy, I'm not just hopping out the car like the Dukes of Hazzard."
Eventually, Stover pulled up his phone's camera and recorded part of the confrontation.
"You called me a n***** for no reason," Stover says as the video begins, pointing the camera toward a white man wearing sunglasses and dressed in green shorts and a gray shirt.
"Yeah, cause I knew it would get a f****** rise out of you, 'cause you're acting like one," the enraged driver responds.
"Thank you, thank you," Stover says, turning the camera to his face.
"It's not against the law to do that, b****," the man says off screen.
"Keep calling me one then! Keep calling me one big dog," Stover shouts, spinning the camera around to show the other driver walking away toward some parked cars.
The man turns around. "F***. You. N*****. How about that?" he says.
"Right! Thank you! Hey but you know what though? I have way more sense than to insult you like that, cause I'm smarter than that and you're not," Stover responds before the video ends.
Witnesses, including some children, saw much of the incident, leading someone to call police, WSB-TV reported. An officer arrived, took both sides of the story and reviewed Stover's video before arresting 49-year-old Eric DeKeyser on a disorderly conduct charge, according to the station and police records.
Stover, who wrote on Facebook that he is more than 6 feet tall and weighs more than 350 pounds, said the other driver had his hand in his pocket during much of the exchange and he was worried the man may have been trying to goad him into a fight so he could use a weapon. Police did not report that DeKeyser had a weapon.
"I felt he wanted to get me to fight him so he could defend himself. I don't want to fight anybody, but you don' fight big people like that unless you have something," Stover said. "I control myself. In a bad situation all you know is how to control yourself."
