'Hangry' bear breaks into car and — oops — locks himself inside

A 'hangry' bear in search of a snack broke into an SUV in Colorado on Monday — and managed to lock himself inside.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Mike Wagner told Fox 8 that the bear — which he described as "rather large" — opened the passenger door of the vehicle to hop in.

"As it did it got trapped and then subsequently destroyed the inside of the car," Wagner said.

And the bear was even beeping the car's horn, Fox 8 reported.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open a car door and free the 150- to 200-pound bear, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Department.

Neither the bear nor any people were hurt, though the vehicle was damaged, according to Fox 31 Denver.

"This is a good reminder that wildlife is out and about this time of year looking for food," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Trust us, you don't want to have to deal with a 'hangry' bear."