Mom stuffed two babies in a suitcase — and left it on a curb like trash, Michigan cops say

It wasn’t trash.
Police from Flint, Michigan, say they were helping Child Protective Services take custody of a woman’s children on Wednesday afternoon. But once they arrived, officers allegedly saw the 26-year-old mother drop a suitcase on a curb in front of her house — and then sprint away, according to WSBT.
She discarded the suitcase like it was trash, and officers chased after her, police told MLive. The mother, who police allege has mental health issues, was caught by law enforcement on foot and is still in their custody.
Officers returned to the woman’s house after her arrest and discovered that two of her young children were nowhere to be found, WNEM reported. The two baby girls were soon found stuffed in the suitcase that their mother placed outside, police allege.
According to WNEM, officials at Hurley Medical Center examined the infants and said they are both healthy.
The woman, who remains unidentified, had up to five children in the house at the time, WSBT reported. One child was wrapped in a blanket and carried out of the house by a first responder.
Police and EMTs were at the house for multiple hours, neighbors told the TV station. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.
In another case, an Arkansas mom faces two counts of felony abuse of a corpse after police say she put two of her stillborn twins in a suitcase. A passerby found the suitcase in a ditch and alerted authorities, WREG reported.
Family for 24-year-old Keysheonna Reed said the pregnancy came as a surprise to her.
"No one knew that she was pregnant,” her grandmother Lillie Sanders told WREG, “and if I did, I would have encouraged her to go to the doctor.”
And in Jersey City, New Jersey, a dead baby stuffed in a suitcase was found near the Port Authority Trans-Hudson train tracks, authorities allege. Police say they found the suitcase under a bridge, according to New Jersey 101.5, and are investigating the discovery as a homicide.
