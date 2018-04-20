‘Powerful’ kick knocked a cop out cold. An off-duty nurse body-slammed a suspect, police say

One of the suspects who attacked two police officers was no match for an off-duty nurse who happened to be nearby, according to Portage, Wisconsin police.
Officers Brian Loewenhagen and Eric Walters were trying to take Jacob Hellenbrand-Bell, 21, into custody Sunday at a convenience store, authorities said, reported WKOW. But things turned violent when Loewenhagen tried to put Hellenbrand-Bell in handcuffs, the news station said.
A woman who was with Hellenbrand-Bell, 21-year-old Olivia Boomsma, allegedly started punching Loewenhagen, the Daily Register reported. Loewenhagen tried to finish handcuffing Hellenbrand-Bell as Boomsma continued attacking him, police said, according to the newspaper.
As Walters tried to apprehend the woman, Hellenbrand-Bell allegedly kicked Walters in the head, the newspaper reported.
“The kick was so powerful that it literally knocked Walters out. ...He was unconscious for over two minutes,” said chief Kenneth Manthey, WKOW reported.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Guerra, an off-duty certified medical assistant, saw the struggle and jumped in to help Walters, WMTV reported. Boomsma started fighting Loewenhagen again and yelled that she had a knife in her pocket, authorities said.
Boomsma also yelled at Guerra, saying “I will punch you too,” according to court documents. “You don’t deserve to be a cop. You deserve to die,” she allegedly screamed at Walters, the Daily Register reported.
“When I heard the word knife, at that point it's going to be you or me. At that point it was her,” Guerra said, WKOW reported.
Guerra then body-slammed Boomsma against the wall, the news station reported. She held the woman there until Walters was able to handcuff her, WMTV reported.
Hellenbrand-Bell was also eventually restrained, the newspaper said.
Guerra, a former corrections officer, told WKOW she did what came naturally to her, and she’d do it again.
“I'm in the medical profession. When you get into that mode, you're there for your patients, you're there for the person that you see in need. And that's what you do.”
The officers weren’t badly injured, the news station said. They had been responding to a report of a man in a truck “tearing up in the snow" in front of a motel and then making the guests feel unsafe, the Daily Register reported.
Police later tracked Hellenbrand-Bell to the convenience store, the newspaper said.
The suspects both face charges of battery to a law enforcement officer.
