Babysitter heard a 'pop.' She found one boy 'not even alive' and his brother missing, cops say

A babysitter said she was watching two boys at a house in Streetsboro, Ohio, on Monday evening when she heard a loud 'pop.'
The woman found the 11-year-old boy with a hole in his neck, police say, and smelled what seemed to be gunpowder. She called 911 and urged someone to send help, according to an audio recording obtained by Cleveland.com.
"Something terrible has happened," she said. "Oh my god, I think he is not even alive."
Yet while the babysitter found that one injured boy, she told police that his 13-year-old brother was nowhere to be found, according to the Record-Courier.
Police now allege that the boy, whom McClatchy is not naming because he is a minor, stole a gun from his granddad and used it to murder his younger brother. According to Fox8, the teenager is charged with aggravated murder.
But law enforcement added to the TV station that more charges could be filed against the alleged teenage murderer.
The 11-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Cleveland.com. His babysitter continued to provide him CPR while she talked with a 911 dispatcher.
Police say they found the older brother and a handgun once they arrived at the house. The boy "spoke to investigators" at the house, Streetsboro Police Chief Darin Powers told the Record Courier. He gave no additional information about the exchange.
Cleveland.com reports that police say the shooting was "premeditated" and that the 13-year-old will be held at the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police told Fox8 in a follow-up story that they believe the suspect actually broke open the locked gun cabinet in his grandfather's house when he couldn't find the key. He is accused of breaking into other locked cabinets in the past.
Just four days before the killing, the 13-year-old was acting "unruly," according to a police report obtained by Cleveland.com, and so police were called to the house. They took him to a health center after he showed signs of wanting to harm himself, according to the report.
A news release from the school on Tuesday mourned the loss of a "gentle soul who loved to read and talk to the adults around him." Grief counselors will be provided by the Streetsboro Local School District for any students who need them, per Fox8.
It was a particularly shocking crime for the quiet town of Streetsboro, which had its last recorded homicide in 1999, the Record-Courier reported.
It's made more difficult by the nature of the crime, Powers added.
“The tragic part is, this involves two juveniles from the same family,” he told the Record-Courier. “This has been a tough one for all of us, for all first responders because of the nature of this incident.”
