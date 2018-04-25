She said God told her to kidnap 5-year-old, cops say. His dad punched her in the face

Jerome Robinson said he was walking his 5-year-old son to school Monday morning in Memphis when someone tried to kidnap his child.
"This woman pulled up and grabbed my son," he told WREG. "She asked him, 'Are you safe? This is not your father, come on and go with me. Jesus has a better place for you.'"
The woman grabbed at Robinson's son and tried to pull him away, police say, so the father acted quickly.
He punched the woman and kept walking down the street, police told Fox 13.
But that didn't deter the determined woman, Robinson said.
"She still followed me all the way down the street screaming, 'Jesus! He's kidnapping my child,'" he told WREG. "People were looking at me crazy, but I was with my son."
Police say they talked to Robinson, who alleged that the woman fled the scene in a black SUV, according to Local Memphis.
But he wasn't the only one who came to authorities with news of a kidnapping.
Gina Ricard, 53, went to a firehouse that same day and said a man punched her after she tried to stop a kidnapping, police say. But there was just one problem — she matched Robinson's description of the would-be kidnapper, police told Local Memphis.
According to The Commercial Appeal, officers arrived at the firehouse to arrest and interview Ricard.
A police report obtained by the newspaper says that Ricard "did not know what day it was and was not coherent and believes God told her to help" while they spoke to her at the Sex Crimes office.
She faces a charge of attempted aggravated kidnapping and is set for a May 7 court appearance.
A police spokesman told The Commercial Appeal that it's not yet known whether Ricard was involved in any other unsolved kidnapping attempts in the recent past. On April 9, police say a woman attempted to force an 11-year-old into a burgundy four-door car as a man drove.
Robinson said his son, despite being safe, now feels "scared" and doesn't even want to talk or go to school. He added that the incident was a wake-up call for himself as a parent.
"You would never think it would happen to you," he WREG, "until it really does."
