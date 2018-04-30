Officers tried to help injured toddler. Her knife-wielding mom attacked them, NY police say

The 2-year-old girl was in dire need of medical attention when police officers got to her suburban New York home on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
After trying to save the child’s life and calling an ambulance, police found the girl’s 28-year-old mother in the Mamaroneck home and told her to show her hands, the New York Daily News reported. She refused, police said, and attacked two of the officers with a knife, The Associated Press reported.
The officers tried unsuccessfully to take the woman down with a stun gun, so a third cop shot the woman, the Journal News reported. The officers were not badly wounded in the attack, the New York Daily News said. Four officers were taken to the hospital, two of whom had minor injuries, News 12 reported.
“(The third officer) potentially saved their lives,” said Charles Deshensky, president of the village’s police labor union. “If she caught one of the two officers in the neck, it would’ve been over,” he told the Journal News.
But the situation still had a “tragic” outcome, according to police.
The severely injured toddler and her mother were taken to hospitals, and the child later died, reported AP. Police haven’t commented on what led the mother to attack the police, according to Journal News. An autopsy will determine the girl’s cause of death, AP said.
The incident was met with shock from neighbors, who told CBS New York that the area is usually quiet. The Journal News describes the area as a street lined with single-family homes and neat lawns.
An attorney representing the child’s father in a custody battle told News 12 that his client believed his daughter was in danger and wanted her removed from the home. Attorney Martin Rosen said the mother has a history of drug abuse and suffers from bipolar disorder.
A court order to temporarily take the child from the home was issued just a day before the incident, Rosen told the news station. But the mother wouldn’t comply, Rosen said.
"Upon knocking on the door, the respondent opened the door and was served with a copy of the order by police," Rosen told the Journal News. "When the police required and requested the child be given to them, she refused and shut the door."
Rosen told the newspaper that police said they had “some doubts” about whether they had the authority to arrest the woman.
She remains hospitalized, News 12 said. Authorities haven’t identified her or the child.
