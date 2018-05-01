'I’m going to prison,' he told girlfriend, and her toddler died from 'horrific' burns, Va. cops say

John Hardee sent his girlfriend a cryptic text message on April 23, police say.

Hardee told Shelby Love at 4:29 p.m. that "I'm going to prison," according to The Virginian-Pilot. He allegedly followed that up with another message that simply urged his girlfriend to "hurry home."

Police say Hardee had been left home alone with Love's 2-year-old daughter at an apartment in Norfolk, Virginia — and gave Love's child "horrific" burns on up to 50 percent of her body. According to The Virginian Pilot, Love sent a friend pictures of her daughter's injuries and said that it happened while she was at a domestic abuse shelter. She said the burns came from hot water at the shelter, police say, and said that the girl was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

"I'm at a domestic abuse shelter and I can't believe the water gets so hot here," she allegedly texted her friend, according to WAVY.

But Love, who started dating Hardee after the end of an abusive relationship four months ago, wasn't telling the truth, police say.

Love and Hardee attempted to treat the girl's burns with rags soaked in vinegar, police told WAVY, and waited 11 hours until getting medical help for the toddler. First responders went to the child at around 3:30 the next morning, and a doctor who treated the girl said she had seizures and died in the emergency room.

The burns — which a judge said left her "at a loss for words" — covered around 30 percent to 50 percent of the girl's body, according to WTKR. They were on her feet, back, legs, arm and rear.

Some of the girl's skin began to fall off from the severe injuries, prosecutor Jill Harris told The Virginian-Pilot. It's not yet revealed what exactly caused the girl's injuries.

Love and Hardee were arrested and face a charge of felony child abuse, WTKR reported. A judge denied them bond.

Virginia police say that Shelby Love waited 11 hours to get medical help for her ailing toddler. Virginia Police

An attorney for Hardee argued that his client could stay at his parents' house in Virginia Beach while the case continues, according to WAVY, while Love's attorney said his client had suffered abuse from Hardee. The attorney for Love said she tried to leave Hardee earlier in April — but he intimidated her into staying with him.

Love's attorney also alleged that Hardee beat his client and had been sending the text messages on April 23 after he took control of her phone, WAVY reported.

Still, the judge told Love that "just because you didn't take that child to the hospital, for that reason alone, the court denies bond."

Hardee, a father of three children, is no stranger to allegations of child abuse. He pleaded guilty to fracturing his son's skull and strangling his then-girlfriend in 2014, according to WTKR. He was given three years and ordered to not spend time alone with kids.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, Hardee was also found guilty of breaking three of his son's spinal vertebrae. Police say he threatened to kill his toddler son "if he didn't stop crying."

Those injuries left his son in a neck brace, WAVY reported, and the boy is now being raised by Hardee's sister. She is so afraid of her brother that she changed the boy's name, a prosecutor alleged in court.

Both are due back in court in mid-July.

