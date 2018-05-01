Backlash after candidate for Georgia governor points shotgun at teen in campaign ad

A campaign advertisement showing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp pointing a shotgun toward a teen has sparked backlash online — and even some calls to a local TV station demanding it stop running the ad.
Kemp, the 54-year-old current Georgia secretary of state, is running against six other Republicans in the primary to replace Nathan Deal as governor of Georgia. Kemp describes himself on his campaign website as a "Conservative Businessman Fighting For Georgia."
The ad begins with Kemp slouching down in a chair and wiping down a shotgun. To his right is a stand holding several more guns. To his left, a nervous-looking teen sits with his hands folded.
Kemp introduces himself, then gestures at "Jake," a young man he says is "interested in one of my daughters."
"Yes sir," the teen responds.
Kemp says Jake asked him why he was running for governor, then has the teen recite a list of reasons, including capping government spending, making Georgia No. 1 for small businesses and "taking a chainsaw to regulations." During this sequence, two rifles can be seen leaning against a wall in the background.
Then Kemp says there are two things the boy needed to have if he wanted to date one of his daughters.
"Respect ... " the teen says.
"And?"
"A healthy respect for the 2nd Amendment ... sir" Jake finishes, before Kemp suddenly lifts the shotgun and appears to point it toward the teen's chest.
"We're gon' get along just fine," Kemp says as they both smile at the camera.
The ad sparked a barrage of complaints to metro Atlanta TV station WXIA. The station wrote that it had received "many" complaints and demands to no longer run the ad but said it could not do so because FCC regulations prohibit stations from altering or refusing to air political advertising from qualified candidates.
It prompted a wave of backlash online as well.
There were others, however, who thought the ad was simply a humorous way for Kemp to get his campaign message across.
Kemp has not commented himself yet, but his spokesperson told WXIA: "Brian Kemp is a conservative. Get over it. He loves his daughters, values our 2nd Amendment rights, and will be an unapologetic fighter for our families as Georgia’s next governor."
The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News poll has Kemp in second place behind Georgia Lt. Gov. L. S. "Casey" Cagle, though a third of those polled said they remained undecided.
The Georgia primary is on May 22.
