He heard a crack and saw his wife collapse. His neighbor was target shooting, Michigan cops say

Shirley Pfeil, 73, was in the kitchen with her husband in their rural Michigan home in March when he heard a loud cracking sound, according to police. When the man looked over, Pfeil had collapsed to the floor.
A neighbor had been firing a rifle at a berm on his property in Riley Township (about 45 miles northeast of Detroit) on March 25, police told the Detroit News. But a bullet missed the target and went through Pfeil’s kitchen window, the publication reported.
Pfeil died at a hospital, the Associated Press reported.
Investigators said at the time that Michael Vultaggio, 21, was reportedly cooperating with police, Tri-City Times Online reported. State police troopers at the scene indicated Pfeil's home was right behind the backstop used for target practice, the publication said. Vultaggio wasn’t arrested.
"He's very devastated to learn that what he's been doing, his passion, target shooting, to learn that one of his rounds actually killed and hit somebody," Lt. Davis Kaiser had said, the Detroit News reported.
Vultaggio was charged last week with lying to a police officer during an investigation and careless discharge of a firearm resulting in death, Tri-City Times Online said.
His lawyer declined to comment to the Times Herald.
Just last weekend, Officer Oliver Johnson was off-duty and playing video games in his Arkansas home when he was killed by a stray bullet, authorities said, the Washington Post reported.
An Arizona woman was on a family outing in a popular area for target shooters when she was hit by a stray bullet in January, authorities said. Kami Gilstrap died after she was struck in the chest, AZ Family reported.
