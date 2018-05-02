'I can't freak out.' Teen helps deliver baby cousin with help of class on childbirth

Morlie Hayes, 16, never thought her high school class on childbirth would come in handy so quickly.
Home alone on Saturday while her mother ran an errand, Hayes answered her front door to find her 7-year-old cousin with a dire message. "My mom's outside. She's going to have her baby!” her cousin said, according to KSL.
Her aunt, Laura Creagher, wasn’t due until May 19 but went into labor while driving one of her children to a friend’s house, reported the station. Hayes helped Creagher inside, then dialed 911 and began to gather supplies.
“All of a sudden I heard ‘My water just broke’ and I was like ‘Ehhhh,’ ” Hayes, who had finished a course on birth in her high school child development class a month earlier, told KUTV. "I can’t freak out 'cause once I freak out, my aunt is going to freak out.”
Within minutes, Hayes had helped deliver Kayla Faith Creager with the assistance of 911 dispatchers. Paramedics arrived soon after to take mother and baby to the hospital, KUTV reported.
“I was actually really calm through the whole thing,” Hayes told the station. “I just zoned in and was like 'this baby is coming, I know what to do.' I just was ready and had to mentally prepare myself for it.”
"She was amazing,” Creager, who plans to have Hayes sign her new cousin’s birth certificate, told KSL.
In Louisiana, a woman practicing in a church choir April 22 ended up helping deliver a baby in her church’s parking lot.
Chelsea Rene Johnson was on her way to meet her husband when she told her mother-in-law to pull into the Turning Point Apostolic Church parking lot in Pitkin, La., reported the Leesville Daily Leader.
“We were having choir practice,” Carolyn Maddox told the publication. “Our youth choir was practicing when someone ran in and told us that there was someone out there in the parking lot having a baby.”
Maddox ran out to help and wound up assisting in the delivery of Hermione Grace Johnson, according to the Leesville Daily Leader. Mother and baby are doing well.
“I was so overwhelmed,” Maddox said. “After the ambulance left, I just stood in the parking lot and cried.”
