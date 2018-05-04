Family business was weed until father and son were pulled over with 49 pounds, Texas cops say

Shared hobbies between fathers and sons are usually signs of a healthy family.
Unless, of course, that hobby can land both in jail.
The family that allegedly drives around with 49 pounds of weed together, stays together — in the Hays County Jail, as two members of the Maniscalco family found out Thursday.
Jack Maniscalco, 56, and his 22-year-old son, Mason Maniscalco, were pulled over in a blue pickup truck in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday evening after a tip from someone at the apartment complex where the father-and-son duo were seen loading it with cardboard boxes, according to a news release from the San Marcos Police Department.
When officers searched the truck, they found 49 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, $26,000 in cash and a police radio.
Police believe that the weed was smuggled into Texas from a state where the plant's growth is legal, to be sold in and around Central Texas.
“Marijuana that is produced in states where medical or recreational use is legal is often diverted to other states, such as Texas, where it is resold at substantial profits,” Sgt. Wade Parham, commander of the Narcotics Task Force, said in the release. “The San Marcos Police Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to fighting the illicit drug trade on a local level, as we firmly believe that it makes our communities safer.”
More arrests related to this bust are expected.
The Maniscalcos were charged with possession of between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana, as well as money laundering, according to jail records. They remained in Hays County Jail on Friday with bond set at $18,000 apiece.
The money laundering charge is based on the arresting officers' belief that the cash seized in the bust came from illegal activity.
If found guilty, father and son could face two to 10 years in prison for the possession charge and six months to two years for the money laundering charge.
