3 black women were leaving an Airbnb. A neighbor thought they were stealing

Three black women leaving an Airbnb in Southern California last week were detained by police — because a neighbor thought they were stealing.
One of the women detained, filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, said in posts on Instagram and Facebook on April 30 that she and two other women were leaving their Airbnb in Rialto, California, when seven police cars showed up.
"The officers came out of their cars demanding us to put our hands in the air. They informed us that there was also a helicopter tracking us," she wrote. "They locked down the neighborhood and had us standing in the street."
Fyffe-Marshall wrote that a neighbor called the police because she saw black people putting luggage in a car and believed they were stealing.
When a police sergeant arrived 20 minutes later, he insisted the women were lying and asked for proof, Fyffe-Marshall wrote.
"We showed them the booking confirmations and phoned the landlord...because they didn't know what she looked like on the other end to confirm it was her...they detained us," she wrote.
Fyffe-Marshall also said police admitted that the neighbor called police because the women didn't wave to her as they were loading their luggage into the car.
"The trauma is real," she wrote. "I've been angry, frustrated and sad. This is insanity."
Donisha Prendergast, one of the other women detained, posted her own video of the incident on Instagram.
"Got surrounded by police for being black in a white neighbourhood," she wrote. "I'm sad and irritated."
Rialto police confirmed in a news release that they were called to a potential residential burglary in the 2600 block of West Loma Vista Drive on April 30.
"The reporting party identified several people taking suitcases from the residence and loading into a vehicle that was backed into the driveway," police said. "The reporting party did not recognize the vehicle or the people as neighbors, or the homeowner."
Police said the encounter lasted 22 minutes.
"At no time during the encounter did officers use any form of restraints with the involved people and actually allowed them to exit their vehicle and assist officers in locating the owner of the unlicensed Airbnb to confirm there had been no crime committed," police said.
As well, Rialto police Lt. Dean Hardin told The Associated Press that it is standard for a helicopter to respond to a report of a residential burglary in progress.
Police added that the department was served on Monday with a notification of impending legal action on behalf of the three women.
The department said officers were wearing body cameras at the time and that they were "confident officers treated the involved individuals with dignity, respect and professionalism."
The encounter sparked outrage on social media.
"This is absolutely unacceptable & I'm so sad (and livid) that you had to go through this," read one comment on Instagram.
"They wouldn't have detained you if you weren't Black. Period," read another comment.
In a statement to the New York Post, Airbnb representatives said the company reached out to the women last week to offer support.
"Based on what we've learned and consistent with the various news reports, this incident appears to be an issue involving a neighbor, but the fact that this neighbor was not a member of the Airbnb community doesn't change the fact that what happened to our guests is unconscionable and a reminder of how far we still have to go as a society," the company said in their statement to the Post.
