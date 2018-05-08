Man who crawled onto school bus in traffic denies it was road rage, says he's not crazy

A 42-year-old motorist who leaped from his car on the Massachusetts Turnpike and jumped on the hood of a school bus says he was trying to make sure all the children on the bus were safe, reports TV station WHDH.
TV stations across the country broadcast a video of the incident, showing Kevin Crowe blocking a school bus on the Massachusetts Turnpike and attempting to get inside.
Crowe told the Boston Herald it was not road rage and he's "not this crazy guy.”
"I wanted to make sure that the passengers of that bus were safe,” Crowe told WDHD. “I looked through the front windshield because that was the only window which was not so tinted ... After confirming everyone on the bus was alright, I allowed the bus driver to proceed down the highway."
The incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on May 1, reported WHDH.
Massachusetts State Police did not initially release Crowe's identity, but did say the 42-year old man was a resident of Dorchester and had been arrested. He was charged with disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to use care in stopping and a marked lanes violation, reported WYCN. The State Police also want to revoke his driver's license, reported WCVB.
School bus driver Joe Rizoli with the Weston Public Schools recorded the moment when the 1999 Toyota Corolla swerved in front of the bus, slowed to block it, and a driver got out. The driver waves his arms and tries to get Rizoli to open the bus doors, the dash cam video shows. When Rizoli refused, the driver is shown crawling on the hood.
The driver eventually got in his own car and drove away, Rizoli said.
"I think the guy has some serious mental problems to stop a school bus going 50 mph on the Mass Pike in the middle lane," Rizoli told WYCN. "I don't know what type of person does something like that ... The guy stopped in front of me, and I had no idea what he was doing. I'm like 'This guy's crazy.'"
Crowe told TV station WBZ that it was the darkened windows that made him act. “I found to be very suspicious on a school bus for children,” Crowe told the station.
However, there were no kids on the bus, WBZ reported.
The Boston Herald reports Crowe has a lengthy driving record, and has been cited numerous times for speeding, lane violations, failing to keep right or yield, no registration sticker and multiple payment defaults.
