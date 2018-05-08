'He was crying, our hearts were breaking': Soldier watches daughter's birth on Facetime

Tears streamed down Brooks Lindsey's face as he watched the birth of his daughter, Millie.
Millions of fathers have enjoyed moments like this before him — but Lindsey wasn't in scrubs. He wasn't in the delivery room, either.
He donned full U.S. Army camouflage when Millie came into the world.
And he stood alone in Terminal B at DFW International Airport, stunned at the whole ordeal while watching via Facetime, said Tracy Dover, who was waiting for the same plane back to Jackson, Miss., and snapped a photo of the moment that has since gone viral.
He is stationed in El Paso, at Fort Bliss, according to a story his wife, Haley Lindsey, wrote about the unusual family gathering for the website Love What Matters. Brooks' flight from DFW to Jackson was delayed, and his mom started a Facetime video with him from the delivery room when it became clear that Millie's arrival time would be a couple hours sooner than her dad's.
"He was crying, and our hearts were breaking," Dover wrote in her Facebook post. "When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him. I wanted to share this because I never want us all to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dover's photo had been shared over 115,000 times. Dover and the Lindsey family are both from Brandon, a town of about 22,000 about 10 miles east of Jackson.
Haley Lindsey later posted video of Brooks watching in the airport terminal. It had been viewed on Facebook nearly 200,000 times.
His flight from DFW to Jackson was boarding right when Millie started to crown, according to his wife's account.
"I could hear people in the airport talking and cheering! Brooks then went on to say that they were making him board and needed to get off as soon as she finally started to crown," she wrote. "All I remember was my doctor screaming, 'Don't let him board the flight! She's here! She's here!' So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch until it was over!"
According to KTVU, Lindsey belongs to the 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment. His wife wrote that his unit will soon be deployed to Kuwait for nine months.
Millie was delivered at 5:23 p.m. Saturday, and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She was 21 inches long and was two weeks early.
When Brooks got to the hospital, after he landed in Jackson at 7 p.m., Haley asked all 17 people in the delivery room to please leave.
They understood.
