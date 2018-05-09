Pizza Hut plans to test delivering beer in America's 'drunkest city'

Fresnans could soon get a six-pack of beer delivered along with their pizza.
Pizza Hut has been testing beer delivery in Phoenix and is expanding the test to 100 locations in Arizona and California, including Fresno and several South Valley locations.
According to Nation's Restaurant News, Pizza Hut would deliver a two-pack or a six-pack of these beers: Budweiser, Bud Light, Blue Moon, Coors Light, Miller High Life or Shock Top. Prices range from $3 and $4.50 for two packs and $5.99 and $10.99 for six packs.
Delivery drivers carrying beer must be at least 21 years old and trained in laws relating to alcohol sales, according to Reuters. They can cancel the sale of the beer if customers cannot prove they are 21 or older.
So far, the only confirmed restaurants that are delivering beer are the Pizza Hut at 250 S. Akers St. in Visalia and the restaurant at 410 N. 11th Ave. in Hanford.
Other restaurants, including some in Fresno, are still in the process of getting the appropriate permits.
Pizza Hut did not immediately return requests for comment about which locations would carry beer.
The test is sure to inspire spirited commentary in Fresno, which was named the drunkest city in America two years in a row, though some say the study is flawed.
