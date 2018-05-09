When she wouldn't give her landlord an ultrasound photo, woman lost her apartment

Tiesha Davis, a single mother of three, says she was told in January 2018 her lease would not be renewed at her apartment at the Sorrento Rental Community in Miramar because she didn't provide an ultrasound image to her landlord when she was pregnant at the time she signed her lease in September 2017. Davis spoke about her lawsuit against the management company with WPLG Local 10 News in this screen grab from a broadcast on May 1, 2018. WPLG Local 10 News Screen grab courtesy WPLG Local 10 News