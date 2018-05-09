A 95-year-old grandmother was arrested for domestic violence. A slipper was involved

A five-foot tall, 95-year-old Florida great-grandmother who called police for help in getting her granddaughter out of bed wound up arrested.

Daytona Beach police saidthat Hattie Reynolds, 95, took matters into her own hands too violently Saturday morning when she took a slipper and slapped granddaughter Janeen Williams in the face with it.





An arrest report says Reynolds and Williams each accused the other of screaming after Reynolds went into Williams' bedroom to get her out of bed. Williams said she was on the phone when Reynolds came into the room. Reynolds said she told Williams to get out, but Williams said she wasn't leaving.

Each said Reynolds smacked Williams in the face with the "shoes she had on" in the house.





Williams didn't call police. Reynolds did.

According to a recording of her call to a nonemergency police line, posted to the Daytona News-Journal site, Reynolds told the operator, "I got a granny in my bed and I can't let her get out of my bed. I ain’t got nothing to pay bill on air condition all the time for her to go into the room. And she's just staying her living with me and she won't get up out of the bed. She act like this her property and I want her out of the bed."

Williams didn't want to press charges or write a statement. Police still arrested and booked Reynolds for domestic violence. She was released at 11:18 a.m. Sunday.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri told the News-Journal, “Under the law domestic violence is a very serious offense and officers’ hands are tied. Discretion is taken away from them by the law.”

While officers often take at least one person to jail on domestic violence calls, officers do have discretion. Florida statute 741.29, the statute setting the guidelines for law enforcement dealing with domestic violence situations, does not require an arrest be made on a domestic violence call, but does require "the officer shall make a written police report that is complete and clearly indicates the alleged offense was an incident of domestic violence."