Forget goat yoga. This Oregon ranch says, what about goat golf?

Move over, goat yoga — it's time for goat golf.
This July, a golf course in Oregon will feature four goat caddies "who really know the course and won't give you bad advice."
The team is headed by Bruce LeGoat, a four-year-old goat who's had three years of training, according to the website for Silvies Valley Ranch, a working goat and cattle farm that also has a spa and three golf courses.
The goats are available only on the McVeigh's Gauntlet Course, a seven-hole course that's meant to be fun and carefree, according to the website.
The course is steep in places, according to the website, which led to the need for goat caddies.
Tygh Campbell, who owns the ranch, came up with the goat caddie concept and asked Akbar Chisti, the co-founder and president of golf accessories company Seamus Golf, to help design the goats' golf bags, according to the Oregonian.
"I thought it was a hilarious idea," Chisti told the Oregonian. The bags hold up to six golf clubs, along with golf balls, golf tees and a six-pack of "refreshment," in addition to peanuts for the goats.
Bruce LeGoat and his other caddies, Peanut LeGoat, Mike LeChevon and Roundabout LaDoe, are protected from wildlife on the course and around the ranch by three Great Pyrenees dogs: Dolly, Jake and Sasha, according to the website.
Full-time goat caddies usually work three to four days a week, for about six hours each day, the ranch said.
Comments