Body cam footage shows Okla. police shoot pit bull after it, three others maul woman

Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed a pit bull after it attacked a woman. Her right arm had to be amputated, and doctors are working to save her leg.
Oklahoma City Police
Police save choking puppy’s life

Nation & World

Police save choking puppy’s life

The actions of quick-thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. As shown in this recently released video, a nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

National

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the inter

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

National

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and r

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

Weather

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

A fireball streaking across the Phoenix night sky was captured by the city's roof cam and several citizens Tuesday. The event was described by Laurence Garvie, the curator of Arizona State University's Center for Meteorite Studies, as a likely bol

Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree

Local

Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree

Recently released footage of a small plane crashing in a parking lot in Plainville, Connecticut at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11. The Hartford Courant reported the single-engine Cessna was coming into land at Robertson Field Air

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one

National

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one

A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others. Three of the injured remained hosp