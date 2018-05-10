They had one date. 65,000 texts later, she said she wanted to 'bathe' in his blood, Ariz. cops say

It's not exactly what most people would call a romance.
A 31-year-old Paradise Valley, Ariz., woman is accused of stalking and harassment after allegedly sending a man as many as 500 texts a day, threatening to kill him and trespassing in his home after they went on a single date back in 2017, according to ABC 15.
Court documents say 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades and an unnamed man went on a single date after meeting on an online dating website, according to the station.
Police say they first became involved in July of 2017 when the man contacted them saying Ades was parked outside his property and had been continually texting him even when he'd told her he didn't want to speak to her anymore, according to a news release.
She was escorted off of the property, but then her messages to the man became threatening, according to police.
"Oh what would I do w ur blood! ... Id wanna bathe in it," was one example, according to The Arizona Republic. Others included "Don’t ever try to leave me…I’ll kill you...I don't wanna be a murderer" and "I want to wear your body parts," according to ABC 15 and CNN.
In total, she is suspected of sending as many as 500 texts a day to the man and as many as 65,000 texts total, The Arizona Republic reported.
The man called police in December saying Ades had returned to his home, but when they arrived, she was nowhere to be found, according to police. Four months later, the man was out-of-town but called detectives and said he had spotted Ades near his home while reviewing security footage, according to police.
Officers arrived and say they discovered Ades inside the home taking a bath, after which she was arrested and charged with felony trespassing.
When she was released, the man told police the threatening text messages continued. In early, May detectives received yet another call that Ades had a run-in with another police department for causing a scene in the man's business and claiming to be his wife.
After this last incident, police say they began searching for her. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with threatening and intimidating, stalking and harassment, according to the news release from police. A butcher knife was found in her car, The Arizona Republic reported.
Ades told police she threatened the man because she loved him and did not want him to leave, though she admitted her messages were "crazy," ABC 15 reported. She is being held without bond.
